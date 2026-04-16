'Your Cat Is The Father...': Kitten 'Custody' Row Erupts In Bengaluru After Cat Impregnates Neighbour's Feline

Bengaluru: A bizarre and unusual row erupted in a neighbourhood in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after a male cat impregnated the neighbour's female cat, raising questions over who will take care of the kittens born as a result of the consummation. The row even required the intervention of local police, who tried to broker a peaceful deal between the two families.

What Happened?

The row began when a resident's male cat fathered a litter with a neighbour's female cat in Seshadripuram. After the female cat delivered four kittens, the owners of the mother cat carried the newborns over to the neighbour's house and asked the family to take them in, arguing that since they owned the 'father' cat, they were responsible for raising its offspring.

The demand caused a verbal spat between the two households, drawing the attention of others in the locality. With voices rising and neither side willing to back off, someone in the neighbourhood eventually dialled the police.

The Solution

The police arrived at the scene to the unusual call and solved the dispute by removing the point of contention altogether. The officers decided that neither family would be forced to keep the kittens.

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They suggested that a neutral third party would be arranged to take care of the kittens. Both sides accepted the offer, and the kittens were handed over to their new home, bringing the standoff to a close.

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