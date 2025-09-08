Indian-Origin Woman Caught Shoplifting at US Store, Breaks Down During Interrogation

Viral Video: A video of an Indian woman being caught shoplifting at a Target store in the United States has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which took place on January 15, has recently gained attention after a YouTube channel uploaded full bodycam footage of the police interrogation.

In the video, the woman can be seen sobbing, gasping for air, and hyperventilating as she is questioned by police officers. She tells the officers that she is from India and speaks Gujarati. When asked if she needed a translator, she said no.

Officers noted that she had been breathing heavily and choking for over 40 minutes, but still had not explained the reason for her behavior.

During Interrogation, the woman revealed that she holds a driver’s license from Washington State. She also admitted that she had previously shoplifted from the same Target location and had planned to resell the items she stole.

This was the first time she had been caught. While she was being interrogated, she even received a phone call from an unknown person.

Police officers informed her that she would not be arrested that day but warned her that she would be charged with trespassing if she returned to the store. She was also told that she would have to appear in court regarding the case.

Social Media Reacts

The video has crossed 1 million views and also sparked debate on X.

One user wrote, “Crying won’t erase the crime. This is why honesty matters no matter where you go.”

Another said, “Sad to see people ruining their own image and that of the country abroad.”

Third commented, “She clearly needs help, not just punishment.”