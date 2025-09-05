Woman Walks Out of First Date After Man Calls Her Beer Choice 'Too Masculine'; Internet Clapped

Viral Video: A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a surprising and awkward experience from a first date all because of her choice of drink.

Millie Stennett, who has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, posted a video explaining how her evening at a beer garden took an unexpected turn when the man she was meeting refused to buy her a Guinness, saying it was "too masculine" for a woman.

In the now-viral video, Stennett explained that the date started off normally. They had agreed to meet at an outdoor beer garden, and when she arrived, the man was already seated. After a brief introduction, he offered to buy her a drink.

“I said I’d like a Guinness, and he just stared at me,” Stennett said. The man questioned her drink choice, to which she responded, “I like it very much.”

However, the man then told her he wouldn’t buy her the Guinness because it was “too manly” for a woman. Shocked but composed, Stennett decided to purchase the beer herself. Even then, the man continued to express his disapproval, reportedly saying, “I cannot believe I invited a girl to a pub and she is asking for Guinness. This is too manly for you.”

Despite his comments, Stennett calmly drank her Guinness in front of him and then decided to leave.

“I thought, if this happens at the start of the date, the rest of it isn’t going to be any better. I left immediately and blocked him everywhere,” she said.

She also pointed out the irony that while he criticized her for choosing Guinness, he himself was drinking a double rum and coke.

The video quickly went viral on Instagram, receiving thousands of comments from viewers around the world.

Many praised the woman for standing her ground.

One user commented, “If a girl drinks Guinness, she is 10 out of 10.” Another wrote, “Legend.”