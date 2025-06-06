‘Zaroori Seat Ke Liye ₹2,500?’: Indian Railway Staff Caught Charging Passengers for Illegal Seats, Railways React

Viral Video: A shocking video has gone viral, showing an Indian Railway coach attendant charging passengers extra money to sit in unreserved seats. The video has sparked a huge online reaction as viewers express outrage over the illegal practice.

The video reveals a practice where some railway staff, working with ticket collectors (TTEs), are reportedly selling seats in AC coaches to passengers who don’t have tickets.

In the video, shared on X, a passenger is seen talking to the coach attendant and asking how much it would cost to sit in the 3AC section without a ticket. The attendant casually responds that the price is ₹2,500. When the passenger asks if he’ll get a seat by morning, the attendant assures him that if any seat becomes free, he’ll provide it.

What’s even more shocking is the coach attendant’s claim that the TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) will not take any action. The attendant confidently states, "No one will ask anything." The passenger filming the video then turns the camera to show other passengers who are sitting illegally, revealing that they too have paid the attendant for their spots.

The passenger also exposes the attendant’s practice of charging ₹2,200 to ₹2,500 to let passengers sit in unreserved seats meant for ticketed travelers. The video ends with the passenger promising to report the incident to the authorities.

Social Media Reactions:

The video was shared on X, where it quickly went viral. The post describes how the coach attendant is collecting ₹2,200 to ₹3,000 from passengers without tickets, claiming that the TTE will turn a blind eye. The video has now been viewed over 80,000 times, received more than 1,500 likes, and sparked 44 comments, many criticizing the staff for their actions.

Indian Railway Responds