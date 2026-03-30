Viral Video: Little Girl ‘Takes Brother Hostage’ For Candy, Internet Says ‘Future CEO’ | WATCH

New Delhi: The internet has found its new favourite negotiator: a three-year-old girl. A short, home-shot video of a toddler "taking her brother hostage" in exchange for a bag of gummy bears has exploded across social media platforms, earning her the title of "Future CEO" from impressed viewers.

The video, which has already garnered over 15 million views on Instagram and TikTok, captures a scene that is both chaotic and masterfully orchestrated.

The "Standoff" in the Playroom

The clip begins with a toddler, identified only as Mia, standing firmly in the middle of a toy-strewn living room.

Her younger brother, a confused 18-month-old, is sitting inside a colourful pop-up play tent. Mia has "secured" the exit with a plastic jump rope and is seen holding a colourful toy megaphone to her mouth.

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"I have the baby!" she declares with surprising gravity as her parents film from the kitchen. "If you want the baby back, you must bring the purple bag. The one with the bears."

When her father jokingly offers a sliced apple as a counter-proposal, Mia doesn't flinch. "Apples are for lunch," she shoots back. "The bears are for the deal."

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Why is the Internet obsessed?

While the "hostage" (her brother) seems perfectly happy playing with a set of blocks inside the tent, Mia’s commitment to the bit has captivated the digital world.

The comments section has become a playground for corporate humour.

"The way she dismissed that apple counter-offer... she knows her market value," wrote one LinkedIn user.

"She’s not just a sister; she’s a Chief Negotiation Officer. Someone get this girl an MBA," another user added.

"Future CEO energy. She secured the asset, identified the leverage, and maintained clear communication throughout the crisis," a viral tweet noted.

A Lesson in ‘Toddler Diplomacy’

By the end of the two-minute video, the "crisis" is resolved. Mia’s mother "capitulates" to the demands, handing over a small packet of candy.

In a final display of leadership, Mia is seen immediately opening the bag and sharing the first gummy bear with her "hostage" brother.