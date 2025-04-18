'Desi Jugaad': Man Uses Switchboard to Operate Car Power Window, Video Goes Viral

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a man using a switchboard to control a car power window. This viral video showcases a creative "desi jugaad" where a mechanic uses an electric switchboard to control a car's power window.

Man Uses Switchboard to Control Car Power Window

The video, originally shared by @rareindianclips, has gained traction online with over 70.2K views. It features a mechanic who, instead of using the conventional car window switch, connects an electric plug to operate the window. This unusual trick shows resourcefulness and innovation that is rare.

The video clip has left social media users amazed, with many praising the brain that goes behind it. One user wrote, “As they say, ye teknik India ke bahar nhi jani chahiye,” which loosely translates to, “This technique should not go out of India.” “Damn, such an advanced technology," said another.

One more user wrote, “We Indians have the best jugaad for everything,” praising the man for his resourceful mind.

Watch Desi Jugaad Viral Video Here

Jugaad is a Hindi word, a term used for coming up with quick solutions. We Indians are good at finding quick and easy fixes to any problem.