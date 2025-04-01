Viral Video: Man’s Epic Seat Fight in Delhi Metro With Women Leaves Fellow Passengers in Laughter

Viral Video: A video of a dramatic fight in the Delhi Metro has taken social media by storm. The video shows a man loudly arguing with female passengers over seat issues. The man, seated comfortably on a crowded train, refused to offer his seat to any women until he reached his station.

In the video, the man can be seen making a scene, trying to draw attention to himself. He said, "Oho ladies log ki insult ho rahi hai yahape" (Oh ladies, being insulted here). One woman humorously echoed with a teasing "Ohoooo," adding to the drama.

As the man got up to leave, the women sarcastically urged him to stay seated, mocking his decision to stand up. He responded dramatically, saying, "Madam, mera station aagaya. Meri marzi. Meri marzi" (Madam, my station has arrived. It’s my choice. My choice).

Another woman, clearly irritated by the scene, told him in Hindi, "You have created a ruckus in the entire coach. Stay calm for at least a little while."

The video, shared on the X page 'Ghar ke Kalesh,' has gone viral, with people reacting in various ways. Some viewers felt the man should have given up his seat for the women, considering the crowded nature of the metro. Others, however, defended his right to remain seated until his station arrived, pointing out that it was his choice.