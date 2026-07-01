Viral Video: Man’s Obscene Gestures Toward Female Train Passenger Sparks Outrage; Indian Railways Reacts

New Delhi: A deeply unsettling video has gone viral on social media after content creator Rupali Dixit took a stand against blatant harassment on a moving train.

Dixit pulled out her camera and filmed a man making highly inappropriate, sexually suggestive gestures at her, a move that has sparked widespread outrage online and forced an immediate response from Indian Railways.

The terrifying ordeal came to light while Dixit was travelling on the Vivek Express between Bolpur Junction and Dankuni.

According to her posts on X, she was standing near the coach door when the passenger began targeting her with lewd signs.

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Rather than backing down, Dixit documented the harassment in real-time, capturing clear footage of the perpetrator looking directly at her while continuing his vulgar behaviour.

She quickly uploaded the evidence online, tagging official handles to ensure accountability.

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"Today I was travelling in Vivek Express when I stood at the coach door; this guy behaved badly and gave me signs of sexual harassment," Dixit wrote, providing exact details of the culprit's location to help authorities track him down.

She noted that the man was travelling near the front of the train in the second general coach of the 15228 SMVT Express, heading toward Dankuni Junction.

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms. Netizens flooded the comment sections, praising Dixit for her quick thinking and courage, while demanding zero tolerance for creeps who make public transit unsafe for women.

As the internet's anger reached a boiling point, the official handles for Indian Railways and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were tagged thousands of times. It didn’t take long for the authorities to intervene.

@RailwaySeva, the official grievance handle, issued a prompt public update confirming that a formal case had been launched through their digital safety net.

"Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link..."

The disturbing incident has renewed a much larger conversation about women's safety on public transport.