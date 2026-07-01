'Leave Pe Hun, Reply Nahi Karunga...': Gen Z Employee’s Brutal Reply To Boss Demanding Sick Leave Proof Goes Viral

In a bizarre incident, a WhatsApp screenshot showing a blunt, unfiltered exchange between an Indian Gen Z employee and his manager over a single sick leave request has gone viral on social media platforms like X and Reddit, sparking an intense debate on workplace boundaries and micromanagement.

The trending conversation kicked off when the employee messaged his superior to report an illness, writing, "Sir nahi aa paaunga, fever badh gaya hai" (Sir, I won't be able to come, my fever has worsened).

Instead of a standard professional acknowledgement, the manager oddly responded, "Chalo doctor ke paas chalte hai" (Let's go to the doctor). The employee calmly declined, explaining he was taking paracetamol and resting.

However, the manager doubled down, invoking company hierarchy: "Director sir ne kaha hai jo bhi bimaar ho usse doctor ki prescription lo" (The director has instructed us to collect a doctor's prescription from anyone who is sick).

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Refusing to succumb to what internet users are calling "toxic school-like discipline," the Gen Z worker fired back with an absolute zinger: "Main school student nahi hoon sir, leave rehti hai, leave li maine" (I'm not a school student, sir. I have leave available, and I've taken it).

The employee added sarcastically that since the director happened to be a doctor, perhaps he could write the prescription himself.

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He concluded the shutdown by writing that he didn’t have a doctor's note or a "leave application signed by his parents," before firmly stating he was turning off his phone to rest.

The internet quickly lost its mind over the interaction. Shared with captions like, "Indian managers think slaves work under them, not employees," the post has garnered thousands of likes and shares.

The comment sections have turned into a massive therapy session for corporate workers. While a small minority of users argued that medical notes are standard corporate compliance, the overwhelming majority cheered the employee for establishing hard boundaries.