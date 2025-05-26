‘We Want 3x Refund’: Moviegoers Furious After Mission Impossible Show Canceled Post 45-Minute Wait

Viral Video: A late-night screening of Mission Impossible at Inox R-City, Ghatkopar, turned into a nightmare for moviegoers when the show was suddenly canceled after a 45-minute wait.

What followed was chaos, frustration, and a demand for 3X refunds.

The 10:50 PM show failed to begin on time, with cinema staff repeatedly assuring that the movie would start “in 5 minutes.” Despite these reassurances, the screen remained blank with no trailers, advertisements, or any content played.

At approximately 11:30 PM, a staff member informed the waiting audience that the screening could not proceed due to a technical issue with the KDM (Key Delivery Message). However, attendees quickly pointed out that even the advertisements which operate on a separate KDM had not played, suggesting the real issue was the absence of a projection operator.

More than 50 people, including families, elderly individuals, and young children, had been waiting patiently. Tensions escalated when the theatre manager appeared and coldly instructed the audience to leave and request refunds through the respective booking platforms.

When several attendees asked to cancel their food and beverage orders, the manager allegedly responded dismissively, telling them to “take your popcorn home.” This response further fueled frustration among the crowd.

An elderly woman, who had traveled from far away, was seen in a viral video furiously confronting the staff, calling out the manager for his “stupid and arrogant” behavior. The crowd began chanting, “We want 3x refund!”

#InoxKalesh Trends on Social Media

The video of the incident was shared on X and quickly went viral. Users slammed Inox R-City for its poor management and lack of accountability. The hashtag #InoxKalesh began trending, with hundreds sharing similar bad experiences at the theatre.

One angry user wrote, “This was a horrible experience. Total mismanagement. Never visiting Inox R-City again!”

No Official Statement Yet