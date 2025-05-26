Watch: Delhi Airport Canopy Collapses During Thunderstorm, Video Triggers Outrage Online

New Delhi: After a heavy thunderstorm and downpour hit the national capital, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) faced disruptions, including a portion of the canopy at Terminal 1 collapsing early Sunday morning.

A video shared on X shows the large overhang outside Terminal 1 crashing onto the pavement due to the pressure from the rain.

Watch here:

The video of the canopy collapse quickly went viral, sparking outrage among netizens.

Some joked about the incident, calling it a “new state-of-the-art waterfall,” while others criticized the poor condition of the airport's infrastructure.

One user sarcastically commented, “Looks like corruption should now be called development,” referring to the poor state of the structure despite the ongoing development at the airport.

Despite the online backlash, no injuries were reported, and the airport's spokesperson explained that the collapse was a “natural response to extreme conditions” meant to help disperse water.

The spokesperson assured that there was no major structural compromise.

Airport and Flight Disruptions

The storm also caused flight delays and diversions, with 49 flights including 17 international flights being rerouted from IGI Airport. The airport’s spokesperson said that swift action was taken to restore normal operations.

The storm brought wind gusts of up to 82 km/h and 81.2 mm of rain between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 5:30 am on Sunday, which led to waterlogging around the airport.

Delhi Airport’s Response



In a statement, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the company that manages the airport, clarified that the collapsed canopy at Terminal 1 was a precautionary measure. “A section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal,” the spokesperson said. The statement further reassured passengers that there was no structural damage or impact on other parts of the terminal.