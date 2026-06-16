Viral Video of Elephant Foraging in Plastic Waste at Karnataka’s MM Hills Sparks Outrage and Official Inquiry

A jarring video of a wild elephant foraging for food amid piles of plastic garbage in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) has gone viral, triggering widespread public anger on social media.

The massive heap of trash reportedly accumulated after thousands of devotees visited the famous pilgrimage site over the weekend. The footage has once again put the spotlight on the rampant issue of littering and its devastating impact on wildlife in the region.

A Critical Wildlife Corridor Threatened

The Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple is situated within a highly sensitive forested landscape. This area acts as a crucial ecological bridge between two major protected habitats: the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and the Biligirirangana Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve. Because of its location, strict waste management is vital to protecting the local ecosystem.

The viral footage shows the elephant sorting through discarded plastic containers and bags. This sight has raised urgent fears among conservationists that animals could easily ingest toxic materials while searching for food scraps.

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Public Backlash and Call for Accountability

The distressing imagery quickly drew sharp criticism from environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts, who are now demanding stricter waste management protocols around the popular pilgrimage destination. On social media, many questioned how such an immense volume of garbage was allowed to pile up in an ecologically fragile zone known for its rich biodiversity.

Forest Department Launches Inquiry

"Following the public backlash, forest authorities said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter." Officials have also assured the public that "action would be taken against those found responsible for the accumulation of waste in the area."

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