Viral Video of Machine Turning Chilled Soda Into Icy Drink Instantly Impresses Internet | Watch

Viral Video: Technology plays a very vital role in our daily lives, it comes up with a range of tools and systems that make any task much easier, efficient and more connected. Have you ever imagined not using your smartphone or computer for a day?Well, it's very difficult to even imagine, right? For even small tasks, we look for ways to use technological tools to ease our tasks. Take, for example, the action of chilling a soda bottle in the hot summer. Recently, a video of a machine turning a soda drink almost into ice has gone viral on social media.

Chilled Soda Turns Into Icy Drink “Instantly”

The video was shared by the user name @jellevleeuwen, which shows how a machine turned a drink icy in what seemed to be a matter of seconds. In the video, the vlogger points out what he calls an “ice machine” in a convenience store in Thailand. There were multiple bottles of fizzy drinks stocked inside its glass case. A special receptacle was attached to its door. The vlogger takes up a cold bottle, holds it in place, and then presses a button. A light comes on to indicate the chilling process has begun.

After a while, the vlogger says that the drink is getting colder, and he points out that the soda is turning into ice inside the bottle. He removes the bottle from the machine and then taps with his hand.

He says, “This is a full chunk of ice right now.” After coming out of the store, he takes a sip of his drink and confirms the ice.

Viral Video of Chilled Soda Turns Into Icy Drink “Instantly”, Amazes Internet | Watch

The video, since then, has gone viral on social media and attracted multiple users who showed their reactions in the comment section.

'My dream machine', says Internet

One user wrote, “Omg that's my dream machine!!!” while another said, "Nah, I want one for home. This is amazing."

"Awesome. I need it here," the third user commented. "Now anything can be slushy, and it tastes better over there," another wrote.

“We actually have it mostly in 7-Eleven, but just not every place. Cool stuff! I like it on a sunny day.”

“Omg! I need this in my house.”