Viral Video of Submerged Delhi Metro Station Sparks Online Frenzy

VIRAL: A video of a Delhi Metro station completely submerged in water has taken social media by storm, triggering a flood of witty and sarcastic reactions from netizens.

Captured during a recent bout of heavy rainfall, the footage shows commuters trudging through knee- to waist-deep water inside the station premises. The clip, which quickly amassed millions of views and shares, has become a symbol of the city's crumbling infrastructure and inadequate drainage systems.

Social media users wasted no time in turning the incident into a meme fest. One user quipped, "Delhi Metro launches its new underwater route — scuba gear not provided!" Another joked, "Finally, a metro station that doubles as a swimming pool. Talk about multi-purpose infrastructure!"

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has yet to release an official statement, but the video continues to trend across platforms, with users expressing both frustration and creativity.

This monsoon season has seen multiple instances of waterlogged metro stations in Delhi, especially following the rise in Yamuna River levels that caused widespread disruption across the National Capital Region (NCR). Stations like Yamuna Bank and Kashmere Gate have reportedly been swamped due to relentless downpours.

Twitter users have been particularly vocal, mocking the dire situation with humorous commentary and parody videos. Many travelers expressed concern over the worsening conditions, while others used satire to highlight the management's shortcomings.

As the video remains a viral sensation, it underscores the urgent need for better urban planning and monsoon preparedness in the capital. Many criticized the authorities for failing to anticipate and manage the monsoon challenges, while others used the opportunity to showcase their creativity through memes and parody videos.