Viral Video Of Woman Washing Eyes With Her Urine Leaves Internet Stunned

Viral News: A disturbing video of a woman from Pune has ignited online debate after she shared a video of her unusual eye-care routine, washing her eyes with her pee. The woman, Nupur Pittie, who describes herself as a medicine-free life coach, recently shared a video on Instagram using natural healing methods.

Woman Washes Eyes With Her Urine, Leaves The Internet Stunned

In the video, she explains how she uses her morning urine as a natural eye rinse. She describes the method as a part of her medicine-free lifestyle and claims that it helps with eye problems such as redness, dryness and irritation.

She captioned the video as, “ Urine Eye Wash-Nature’s Own Medicine.”

Viral Video Of Woman Washing Eyes With Urine

Hepatologist React to Viral Video

On watching the video, one hepatologist, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, reposted the video on X and warned the viewers to not follow such trends.

He said, “Please don’t put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile.”

He also criticised the trend with a sharp remark by calling it “depressing and terrifying.”

The doctor commented on the woman’s post as well, “You need help, woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media ‘following and like a wave’, this is not the way. Get help,” he said.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, many users shared their opinions in the comment section and criticised the trend om the comment section.

Netizens react

One user wrote, “God forbid what did I just witness.” “Urine is a waste excreted by your body, which can contain bacteria, which could be acidic... and u choose to clean your eye with that ?” another added.

The third user said, “High on urine.”