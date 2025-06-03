'Very Happy With That..': Travel Influencer Praises Indian AC Train Over Japan, Impressed by Space and Privacy

Viral Video: A Scottish traveler's video reviewing Indian Railways has gone viral as he praised how Indian Railway staff abides by rules and how fast the ticket collector came to verify his ticket.

The traveler shared a reel on his Instagram account "hugh.abroad," acknowledging how spacious and private Indian Railway coaches are.

“Very happy with that..”

Hugh is a travel influencer from Scotland who is currently traveling in India and has been reviewing the Indian Railway's system in place, rules, procedures, infrastructure, etc.

He embarked on a 4 to 4.5-hour journey by train in second class and was seen praising how fast the Ticket Collector came to verify his ticket, "The train's been moving for 1 minute, already the conductor came and collected the ticket and then checked if my name matched the ticket" said Hugh.

He further said that he faced "no barriers" at the station, while he was boarding the train. Hugh was delighted at how spacious and private the berth was.

Hugh stated that he has explored Japan, Taiwan, and Korea but got the most space and privacy on an- Indian train.

“Pretty good in terms of space and privacy”, said the beloved influencer.

“A curtain for a day train, very happy with that", he said expressing his delight at the sight of a curtain in the train.

In his reel, Hugh also compared the costs of the ticket with what he would have paid in the UK. A trip from Scotland to London in the UK would have cost him 80 EUR (approx Rs. 7,815) as explained by Hugh.

He comically added how uncomfortable that trip would have been for him as he would be sitting beside someone he "absolutely despised" who would be shoving him with their elbow or, if he was sitting opposite to a passenger, his feet would be touching the opposite passenger's feet. “Nobody's gonna touch me here, all good”, said Hugh in his hilarious comment.

He also tried a "very crispy" Indian treat "vada with no chutney" for Rs. 30 on the train which he rated 8/10 and commented a side of 'chutney' would have increased the rating.

Social Media Reacts

Some of the users online were jokingly commenting on how he referred to the 'TC' as a 'conductor.' While others took the criticism constructively and invited him to their place. Some others advised him to book a first AC ticket next time. Look at some comments below:



Toilets Still Need Work

In a previous video where he had just boarded the train, Hugh saw the toilets on the train that were "stinking." In a stroke of reality, he expressed disappointment and said that at the first look the toilets looked clean with separate sinks to wash hands but the chambers smelled.

Annoyed, he said that the odor made him sick as he rushed out of the toilet.