Viral Video Shows Actress Megha Kaur Performing Car Stunt Amid Traffic, Mumbai Police Takes Cognizance

Mumbai: A video of singer and social media influencer Meghaa Kaur doing a dangerous car stunt in Mumbai is receiving backlash on social media, with Mumbai Police taking cognizance of the matter. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by the influencer on her Instagram page, with a disclaimer reading, “Please, I request do not try this…”

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, showed the actress getting out from the driver's seat of a moving car as loud music played in the background. After descending from the car, Meghaa was seen dancing as she moved forward slowly, barefoot on the road, as she matched her pace with her Mercedes in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

Thereafter, she jumped back on the driver's seat. The video appeared to have been shot from inside the car.

Mumbai Police Reacts

A man named Mohsin Shaikh shared the video of the influencer's "dangerous car stunt" on X. Mentioning the registration number of her car, Shaikh tweeted, “[She is] instigating youngsters to do such stunts.”

Advertisement

Flagging Meghaa for "breaking traffic rules", he tagged Mumbai Police to his post.

The X post came to the notice of the Mumbai Traffic Police, who stated that they have informed the D.N. Marg Traffic Division to take necessary action.

Advertisement

Social Media Backlash

The influencer received widespread backlash on social media for her irresponsible stunt, with people saying that her license should immediately be cancelled.

Mohsin Shaikh said, “Law is equal for everyone this unlaw act which could have risked other people's life, as being a responsible citizen it is my duty to complaint on any unlawful activities.” Several netzines demanded a police action against her.

Another said, “If influencers do such stunts, people will try to copy them.”

Influencer Issues Clarification

After receiving backlash on social media, Meghaa issued a clarification on her Instagram story. She said, “Hello, I am an actress and a content creator and I shoot video for my content...I shot this video when there was no public around.”

She added, "My intension were never to break a traffic rules and regulation."

‘Do Not Defame Me’

Meghaa also reacted to Mohsin Shaikh's X post and demanded an explanation from him for revealing the registration number of the car. She said, “Let me know that how did u mention a car number and how do you know that I was driving a car of that registration number which u mentioned.” The content creator added, “I request Mohsin Shaikh that please do not try to defame me.”

Meghaa issues explanation after receiving social media backlash | Image: Instagram