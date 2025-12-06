Akshaye Khanna's Entry Scene In Dhurandhar Makes Sri Lankan Song Go Viral, Netizens Call It 'Next Jamal Kudu'

Even though Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar opened with rave reviews, the songs of this Ranveer Singh starrer have taken over the minds of audiences. From Gehra Hua to Ishq Jalakar, the internet cannot stop singing the tracks of this action thriller. However, Akshaye Khanna’s entry BGM is one of the same that netizens are calling it to be ‘next Jamal Kudu.’

Akshaye Khanna's entry BGM in Dhurandhar go viral

Originally composed by the Flipperachi Group, this Sri Lankan song is titled FA9LA on YouTube. The Dhurandhar team reportedly reinterpreted the track for the film. Flipperachi and Hussam Assim sing FA9LA, a Sri Lankan song released in 2024. The track runs for 1 minute and 45 seconds. The song played in the entry of Akshaye Khanna in the movie.

Hussam Assim is a Gulf music composer and songwriter who works with artists such as Flipperachi. Together, they have created songs and albums like Biladi, Dose Dose, Shaila, and FA9LA, delivering several hits in the Arabic hip-hop and pop scene under Outlaw Productions.

Netizens are going crazy over the track are comparing it to Animal's popular track Jamal Kudu. Few are calling it ‘next Jamal Kudu’.

For those who don't know, in Animal, Bobby Deol enters with a glass on this BGM(Jamal Kudu). Originally composed by the Khatereh Group, this Iranian song was originally titled Jamaal Jamaaloo. Typically played at Iranian weddings, the song was first sung by a choir in Kharazmi Girls High School around the 1950s.

Riding on the positive word of mouth, this movie has exceeded trade expectations by a good margin and is looking to wrap up its first weekend with over ₹100 crore collection at the domestic box office. Dhurandhar was estimated to do ₹20-22 crore in India on day 1. However, it surpassed expectations and raked in over ₹27 crore.

