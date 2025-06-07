Viral Video Shows Cockroach Crawling Over Paneer Rolls at Mumbai’s Theobroma, But This Time Netizens Aren't Suprised

A shocking incident at Theobroma’s Mulund West outlet in Mumbai has gone viral after a Reddit user shared a video showing a cockroach roaming freely around trays of freshly prepared paneer rolls.

The Reddit post, which has since garnered widespread attention, was captioned, “This is what we saw at Theobroma: Runwal Greens, Mulund West, Mumbai." The user explained that they had been about to place an order when they saw the insect on the food. "I can't believe this is the condition of Theobroma," they wrote.

"My friend and I visited today in the evening, and this is literally what we were about to order. We informed the staff, and they took the whole tray out in front of us, but we don’t know what happened after we left. Be careful, guys."

The video quickly spread across social media, triggering a flood of outraged comments from netizens.

Many users began sharing their own unsettling dining experiences at different restaurants.



One of the users recalled, “I went to a fine dining restaurant for dinner, and there were red ants all over the chair. I immediately left the place. People in this country don't take hygiene seriously.”

Another user pointed out the risk that comes with franchising, “I also wonder what brands even do. They just franchise the stores and can’t really keep a check on what the owner does. It's the same with dark stores or delivery apps. Why do these owners and employees have no sense of responsibility?”

Others shared similarly disheartening encounters involving Theobroma outlets elsewhere. One such story came from South Delhi, where a user said they discovered a piece of plastic in a brownie.

“Naturally, as it was covered in the microwaved melted chocolate, it only became noticeable after going into my mouth. The staff threw it in the dustbin and billed me anyway. I didn’t put up a fight and just left,” the user said.