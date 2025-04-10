Viral Video Shows Goat on Electric Wire; Netizens Wonder: 'Upar Kaise Pahunchi?'

Viral Video: A video showing a goat standing on electric wires high above the ground has gone viral, leaving people amazed and confused. In the video, a white goat is calmly balancing on the wires while nibbling on some leaves, without any signs of fear or struggle.

The video begins with a view of a busy road with electric poles and cables. The camera zooms in on a goat standing on a thin wire more than six meters above the ground. The goat leans forward to eat some grass or leaves hanging from the wire. It seems completely relaxed, maintaining its balance with ease.

What makes the video even more puzzling is that there are people and cars below, but no one seems to notice the goat standing above them. How did the goat get up there, and how is it staying balanced? These questions have left people wondering if the video is real or if it has been edited.

In the comments section, some users joked, “How did it get up there?” while others suggested, “It’s an AI-generated video.” Many also shared comments like, “GOAT for a reason,” appreciating the goat's impressive balance.

Real or Fake?

While goats are known for climbing trees and hills, seeing one stand on electric wires is something very unusual. This has led many to question if the video is real or if someone edited it to make it look more interesting.

Social Media Reacts:

As the video continues to spread on social media, many people are sharing their reactions. Some are impressed by the goat’s ability to balance, while others are still unsure if it’s real.