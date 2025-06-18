Viral Video Shows Swedish Tourist Being Scammed By Uber Driver, Company Reacts

Viral News: A Swedish content creator shared a video of being scammed by an Uber driver, which has sparked an online conversation revealing how the Uber driver was trying to scam him.

Swedish Tourist Being Scammed By Uber Driver

The content creator goes by the name Jonas, who shared that he had booked an Uber Intercity ride. The ride was running smoothly until the driver, in the middle of the busy road, started demanding Rs 5,000 for the car repairs. The driver claimed the car had broken down. The moment Jonas refused the driver’s demand, the Uber driver left him stranded in the extreme heat on the roadside.

“Uber Intercity ride pretended to have a car breakdown...” the video caption read.

Watch Video: Swedish Tourist Being Scammed By Uber Driver, Company Reacts

Jonas said on the Instagram post, “Called Uber India, they sorted me out with not one, not two but three replacement rides, all cancelled on me (I assume as I was on the highway). Got home all well, no thanks to Uber, with another story to tell.”

In response, Uber reacted and said, “Hi Jonas, we apologise for this frustrating experience. Our specialised team has investigated and taken appropriate action.”

Since then, the video has gone viral online and attracted multiple users who shared their similar experiences.

Netizens React to Swedish Tourist Being Scammed By Uber Driver Video

One User wrote, "No action will ever be taken by Uber. I had raised several complaints against their drivers for misbehaviour and misconduct, but they are ready with their bot response and post that no action against that driver. Sometimes I feel the driver and Uber are partnering to trouble the customers only."

Another user said, "Uber intercity rides are a scam. The drivers accept the ride and then call to pay extra, telling Uber is showing one side fare only, and I want double the fare shown in the app. Happened on Friday in Jodhpur with us," shared another.

"This is utterly disgusting and unacceptable how Uber treat their customers. I too face these kinds of issues during the peak hours, most of these cancel the ride after asking the destination," commented a third user.