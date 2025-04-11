sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Viral Video: Tailless Crocodile With Rare Congenital Anomaly Captivates Internet

Updated April 11th 2025, 14:03 IST

Viral Video: Tailless Crocodile With Rare Congenital Anomaly Captivates Internet

A video going viral on social media shows a tailless crocodile with a rare congenital anomaly that leaves the reptile without its iconic tail.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Tailless Crocodile Viral Video
Tailless Crocodile Viral Video | Image: X/viral

Viral News: A video going Viral on social media shows a tailless crocodile with a rare congenital anomaly that leaves the reptile without its iconic tail. While crocodiles are often perceived as fearsome predators, this particular tailless crocodile has triggered curiosity and amusement among viewers, with many comparing its demeanour to that of a playful pet dog. The absence of its tail significantly alters its appearance, making it seem far less intimidating than its tailed counterparts. 

Crocodile Without Tail Viral Video 

It's pretty rare when crocodiles are born without tails due to rare genetic conditions, which can affect their mobility and survival in the wild. Despite these challenges, this tailless crocodile appears to be thriving, offering a unique glimpse into the adaptability of nature's creatures.

April Pink Moon 2025: A Rare Micromoon Named After Wild Flower to Grace the Skies

The viral video has gained widespread attention, with viewers talking about crocodile's unusual yet endearing presence.

This rare crocodile with anomaly shows the incredible diversity and unpredictability of wildlife. While crocodiles are typically associated with power and aggression, this tailless wonder has captured hearts and kickstarted conversations about the beauty of nature's imperfections.

Published April 11th 2025, 13:59 IST

Viral