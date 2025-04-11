Viral Video: Tailless Crocodile With Rare Congenital Anomaly Captivates Internet

Viral News: A video going Viral on social media shows a tailless crocodile with a rare congenital anomaly that leaves the reptile without its iconic tail. While crocodiles are often perceived as fearsome predators, this particular tailless crocodile has triggered curiosity and amusement among viewers, with many comparing its demeanour to that of a playful pet dog. The absence of its tail significantly alters its appearance, making it seem far less intimidating than its tailed counterparts.

Crocodile Without Tail Viral Video

It's pretty rare when crocodiles are born without tails due to rare genetic conditions, which can affect their mobility and survival in the wild. Despite these challenges, this tailless crocodile appears to be thriving, offering a unique glimpse into the adaptability of nature's creatures.

The viral video has gained widespread attention, with viewers talking about crocodile's unusual yet endearing presence.