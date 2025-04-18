‘Reel Ka Chakkar Babu Bhaiya’: Two Girls Dance in Middle of Busy Ludhiana Road, Video Sparks Outrage

Viral Video: In a strange incident that’s now gone viral, two young women were seen dancing in the middle of a busy road in Giaspura Chowk, Ludhiana, all for an Instagram reel. The act, which took place under a flyover, caused a major traffic jam as vehicles had to stop and people gathered to watch.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, and the video started going viral on Thursday, April 17.

In the video, one girl is seen wearing shorts and the other in a Punjabi suit, both dancing beside an auto-rickshaw. Some people even stopped to watch and record the performance on their phones, making the traffic jam worse.

A local auto driver also captured the video, which quickly spread across social media. Many viewers were shocked to see the traffic chaos caused by the girls just to shoot a reel.

Police Order Probe

After receiving complaints from the public, the Ludhiana Police started looking into the matter.