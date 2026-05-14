Even Uber CEO Can’t Beat Delhi Traffic? Khosrowshahi Swaps Luxury Car For Metro Ride To Jorbagh, Calls It 'Fast And Reliable' | WATCH

New Delhi: In a city where reaching on time is often considered a miracle, even the world’s biggest mobility tycoon couldn't beat the infamous Delhi traffic.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, currently on a high-profile visit to India, became the latest victim of the capital’s relentless traffic, and his solution has the internet cheering.

Khosrowshahi stunned commuters and netizens alike when he ditched his private motorcade to hop onto the Delhi Metro.

Taking to social media to share his experience, the Uber chief hailed the transit system as "fast, affordable, and reliable," jokingly conceding that when it comes to the battle of the roads, "Delhi traffic wins again."

Advertisement

Billionaire Commute Goes Viral

The viral video shows Khosrowshahi navigating the bustling corridors of a metro station and boarding a train, looking surprisingly at home among the daily office-goers.

For a man who heads a global giant valued at billions, his candid admission of the Metro’s superiority in road transport resonated deeply with Delhiites who spend hours stuck at ITO or the Gurgaon border.

Advertisement

Khosrowshahi praised the infrastructure, noting how seamless the experience was.

Netizens were quick to point out the irony of the Uber CEO choosing a rival mode of transport, while others praised his grounded approach to understanding urban mobility.

Why did the Metro beat Uber?

While Uber remains the king of door-to-door convenience, the Delhi Metro has long been the backbone of the NCR’s commute.

Khosrowshahi’s switch highlights a growing trend among global tech leaders: acknowledging that multimodal transport is the only way to solve the megacity crisis.

"Even the man who owns the cabs knows the Metro is the only way to beat a 90-minute jam," read one popular comment on X.

Uber’s India Strategy

Khosrowshahi’s ride wasn't just a random detour. His visit to India comes at a time when Uber is aggressively expanding its footprint beyond just cars. During his trip, he has focused on pushing for EV adoption in the Indian fleet.

Exploring ways for Uber to work alongside public transit systems like the Metro. A commitment to making rides cleaner and more efficient.

By publicly endorsing the Delhi Metro, Khosrowshahi didn't just escape a traffic jam; he sent a powerful message about the future of urban travel.