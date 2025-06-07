Bulandshahr: A CCTV video from Syana town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district has gone viral, showing Sub-Inspector Devendra Shukla physically assaulting a local shopkeeper.



The video shows, the incident took place at a confectionery shop, where the officer is seen slapping the shop owner, pulling his hair, abusing him, and dragging him around. The video has triggered public outrage after it began circulating widely on social media platforms.





INTERNET OUTRAGE ON THE VIDEO

The incident has sparked anger among the local shopkeepers and on the internet. Several shopkeepers have condemned the officer’s behaviour and demanded strict action against him. One of the users commented “This is a common occurrence for people coming from poor household. People in power know they can take their frustration on them without any consequences." Another netizen said "I don’t know what happened there, but one thing is clear: this world is so cruel to the "weak." If you’re "strong," you can do anything and face no consequences. However, if you’re weak, every single day is a relentless struggle for survival."





Sub-Inspector Devendra Shukla's Statement On The Viral Video:



In his defence, Sub-Inspector Shukla claimed that the shopkeeper was blocking the roadside by displaying goods outside the shop. He said he only asked for the items to be removed, which led to an argument.