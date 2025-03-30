Woman Rescued After Hair Gets Stuck in Sugarcane Machine | VIRAL VIDEO

Viral News: A dreadful video has surfaced on social media showing a woman whose hair gets stuck in a sugarcane juice machine. The video is said to be from Dornakal, Telangana.

Woman Rescued After Hair Gets Stuck in Sugarcane Machine

This nerve wrecking incident happened at a juice point in Dornakal, Telangana, where a woman narrowly escaped a major mishap when her hair got entangled in a sugarcane juice machine. The quick thinking and swift action of bystanders prevented what could have been a tragic accident.

The woman, identified as Rajini, was operating the sugarcane machine when her braid became caught in the rollers. Hearing her screams, people standing nearby immediately rushed to her aid. They cut off the power supply to the machine and carefully worked to free her tangled hair. Thanks to their timely intervention, Rajini escaped with minor injuries to her hand.

