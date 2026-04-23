'Virgin, Brahmin, Under 30': Divorced IITian's 'Bride Demand' Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage

An 'absurd' request from a 37-year-old divorced man for a 'virgin, Brahmin bride under 30' has gone viral, sparking massive outrage and widespread debate on social media. The man's highly specific matrimonial demands has sparked accusations of extreme entitlement and misogyny.

The man’s strict criteria for remarriage started doing rounds on social media after matchmaker and dating coach Oendrila Kapoor shared details of his demands in a video. The man, who is reportedly a director at a successful company, sought a bride who is under 30, has never been married, has never been in a relationship, and belongs to the Brahmin community.

‘Zero Body Count’

Oendrila Kapoor revealed that the man was clear about wanting a partner with what he described as a “zero body count.” She said that he listed all his demands without hesitation.

She said, “He's 37, divorced, IITian, and he told me that he wants somebody who's under 30, never been married, in fact, never even been in a relationship, and she should be a Brahmin. He also added that he prefers somebody with a zero body count, and he said all of this with a straight face. Mind you, he's an IITian, and he works as a director with a billion dollar company.”

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Reason Behind His Absurd Demands

Oendrila Kapoor revealed that she told the man that his request was “absolutely absurd”, and even if, hypothetically, she were to entertain his request, as a matchmaker, she could not find out if somebody's had history or not.

“To which he says, I completely understand, but there is a reason behind why I'm asking for such a thing. Then I asked him, okay, what's the reason? To which he says that there is apparently some research that suggests that the more number of partners a woman has had is directly proportional to her chances of being unfaithful in the future. And that's why he's asking for such a thing."

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‘Because I'm A Man…’

The matchmaker challenged his logic, pointing out that the same reasoning could apply to him as well since he had been married before. However, the man hypocritically dismissed the comparison.

“I asked him, doesn't the same research also apply to you, since you were married before? To which he says, no, that's not a fair comparison.”

Unveiling the man's hypocrisy, the matchmaker stated, “When I asked him why his past doesn’t count the same way, he said, “Because I’m a man.””

Kapoor told the man that even if a woman met all his conditions, it was unlikely she would choose to marry a 37-year-old divorcee. However, the man maintained that he had been receiving such proposals and only needed the matchmaker's help to filter them.

Narrating the conversation between them, the matchmaker shared, “I said, hey, look, the woman you're describing, someone under 30, someone who's a Brahmin, who's a virgin, she exists. She also probably belongs to a pretty conservative and traditional family. Do you realistically think that she will accept a 37-year-old divorced man? To which he says, I am getting those proposals on shaadi.com every single day. So then I asked him that if you're getting those proposals, why have you come to us? To which he says, I don't trust these platforms. There are scams and frauds happening on these sites. So I need somebody to verify these profiles for me.”

The conversation ended with the matchmaker rejecting his request, telling him that his expectations were unrealistic and rooted in a traditional mindset.

"Hey, I don't think the scams and the fraud is happening with you. I think you are the one who's going to scam these women with your orthodox, traditional and patriarchal mindset and your absolutely unrealistic criteria.”

Video Sparks Debate

The conversation between the man and the matchmaker has gone viral, reigniting discussions around expectations and double standards in arranged marriages. A woman said, “Guess his divorce was due to his reason. As a single woman i will never agree to marry such a category of men.”

Another said, "Men live in a delulu world 😂 let them live there alone."

Another set of people reasoned that the man is free to have his preferences. One said, “What's wrong with a man having his own standards?”