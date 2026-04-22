'Will Cut You Into Pieces If You Vote For...': TMC Leader Dalim Sheikh's Shocking Threat To Bengal Locals Goes Viral | WATCH

Saugram: Yet another controversy has erupted in West Bengal as the state Assembly elections are just around the corner. This time, an uproar has been triggered after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dalim Sheikh purportedly threatened people to vote for the party, saying he will cut them to pieces if they vote for any other party.

Dalim Sheikh was caught on camera issuing the chocking threat.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, showed Sheikh raining curses on locals in Saugram, Birbhun district. He issued a stark warning to them, saying, “If your vote falls in other places we will cut you into pieces…After May 4 you won't be able to stay at your home." The results of the state Assembly elections will be declared on May 4.

Further threatening the voters, Dalim Sheikh said if the party does not bag its expected number of votes from that area, it will fetch the details about those voters who did not vote for them, find out their locations and demolish their homes.

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The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

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