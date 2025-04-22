Virgin Mary Statue 'Cries' During Easter, Moments Before Pope’s Final Breath

Colombia: A group of Catholic worshippers in Colombia claim they witnessed a miracle just before the death of Pope Francis was announced.

According to those attending a Good Friday service at St John Eudes Parish in Aguas Claras, a statue of the Virgin Mary appeared to cry real tears during the traditional "Sermon of the Seven Words."

A video of the statue, which seems to show tears on the Virgin Mary’s cheeks, quickly spread across social media.

Many called it a “miracle,” with one person saying, “It’s a sign that God doesn’t like human evil,” and another commenting, “She’s really crying.”

The local Diocese has not made any official statement about the event.

The incident reportedly happened just days before Pope Francis passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Easter Monday. The Pope had been battling health issues and was being treated for bronchitis at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Though he was unable to deliver his full Easter Sunday address, he did make a brief appearance to bless the crowd at St Peter’s Square. His final public words were: “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” spoken in a breathless voice. The rest of his message was later released in writing.