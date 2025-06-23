Ugly Truth About Working At Zepto for 3 Years: Whistleblower’s Reddit Post Exposes Alarming Practices At Grocery Delivery Platform

Zepto has found itself in trouble again, this time with with an ex-employee. | Image: Zepto official site

Pune: A Reddit post from an alleged former Zepto employee has taken the internet by storm, shedding light on some shocking realities behind the scenes of one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platforms.

The ex-employee said that they spent three years at zepto, insisting they “can’t stay silent anymore.” They described a troubling environment where speed came before safety and hygiene.

“Once, a customer ordered Greek yogurt. We had only three left, and all were expired. But our store manager said, ‘Just give it to them anyway.’”

The post paints a grim picture of Zepto’s stores, claiming they’re far from clean. “Every monsoon, our Pune store floods with gutter water—right where we pack your groceries. We’ve spent over nine hours standing in that filthy water without shoes,” the employee shares. They mentioned that many workers got sick, yet none received any medical support.

According to the post, many fruits and vegetables arrive “damaged and rotting” but are still sent out to customers. “Expired products are dispatched without a second thought,” they claim.

But the issues don’t stop at hygiene. “Zepto isn’t just unhygienic; it’s unethical,” they assert. “Customers deserve to know what’s really going on.”

Netizens Outraged

The post ignited a wave of reactions across Reddit. Here’s what people are saying:

One user said “Except if you are old or have health issues, there is no need to be so damn lazy and consume subpar products for ‘convenience’. Get out and buy your groceries like a normal person.”

“Yesterday, I ordered veggies from an app that promised 1-hour delivery. No rider for 3 hours. Customer support was useless. I canceled and got my groceries in the rain. Guess what? The guy showed up this morning with the same order. I’ve deleted all these apps,” shared another user.

“What a disgrace of a ‘company’. Just a cheap third copy of serious players like Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket. Zepto is just a rich kid vanity project.”