Watch: ₹9 Crore Lamborghini Aventador Engulfed in Fire in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Lamborghini Aventador, which can cost upto ₹9 crore, caught fire while driving through Bengaluru on Saturday, creating a dramatic scene as bystanders rushed to douse the flames. The luxury sports car, reportedly owned by social media influencer Sanjeev (popularly known as Nimma Mane Maga Sanju), suffered a blaze near its rear engine compartment.

Viral videos showed thick smoke and flames engulfing the rear of the supercar as people nearby used water, sand, and fire extinguishers to control the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

While initial speculation suggested the vehicle was completely gutted, Sanjeev later dismissed these claims, stating that the damage was "only minor." In a follow-up video, the influencer reassured fans that the car was not destroyed.

With over 2 lakh Instagram followers, Sanjeev is known for his flamboyant style, often seen wearing elaborate gold jewelry.

Along with Lamborghini Aventador, he owns several other high-end cars. He identifies himself as a farmer, adding an intriguing contrast to his public persona.