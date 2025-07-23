Watch: Brazilian Influencer Turns Snake, Crawls Through Japan Streets

A Brazilian influencer has taken the internet by storm after a video of him crawling through the streets of Japan dressed as a snake went viral.

In the now-trending clip, Junior Caldeirao is seen donning a full-body anaconda costume, mimicking the movement of a reptile across public streets, subway stations, and open plazas.

Originally posted on Instagram in June with the caption "I only know how to laugh," the video has recently gained traction, drawing a mix of amusement and backlash from viewers.

While some called it humorous and creative, others criticized the act for being insensitive and disruptive to local norms.

The stunt has triggered conversations online about the responsibilities of social media creators, especially while visiting foreign countries. Many users expressed concern over how such actions affect the perception of tourists in Japan, calling for more awareness and cultural respect.