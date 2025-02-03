sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | Tariff vs Tariff | Maha Kumbh | Grammy Awards | Budget 2025 |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Watch: Canadian Hockey Fans Boo US National Anthem After Trump's 25% Tariffs

Published 09:52 IST, February 3rd 2025

Watch: Canadian Hockey Fans Boo US National Anthem After Trump's 25% Tariffs

During the US national anthem, a crowd of spectators were seen booing the US national anthem in protest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Watch: Canadian Hockey Fans Boo US National Anthem After Trump's 25% Tariffs
Watch: Canadian Hockey Fans Boo US National Anthem After Trump's 25% Tariffs | Image: X

Viral News: Donald Trump’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Canadian products has ignited backlash from Canadians,that was seen at a hockey game on Saturday. During the US national anthem, a crowd of spectators were seen booing the US national anthem in protest.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows Ottawa-based singer Mandia performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" as boos echoed through the arena. With 20,000 spectators in attendance expressing their frustration with the anthem. 

The boos were a response to Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, excluding energy supplies, which are subject to a 10% tariff. The measure has caused widespread frustration in Canada. 

Despite the protest, Mandia continued her performance. Following the U.S. anthem, she performed "O Canada," which was met with support, including fans waving Canadian flags throughout the venue.

The new tariffs are set to go into effect on Tuesday, intensifying the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.
 

Updated 09:52 IST, February 3rd 2025