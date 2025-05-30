Watch: Cars' Collission on Dehradun Highway Leads to Full-Blown Fight, Video Goes Viral

Dehradun: A road accident in the Bhogpur area of Suryadhar Road, Ranipokhri, Dehradun turned violent after a head-on collision between two cars a Scorpio and a Verna.

What started as a crash soon became a full-blown fight involving stone-pelting and even a shocking attempt to run someone over with a car.

According to the police, people from both vehicles got into a heated argument after the crash. The situation quickly escalated when one group started throwing large stones at the other. In response, someone from the second group got into his car and drove it straight at one of the men involved in the fight, trying to hit him. The driver then reversed and fled the scene.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. It shows about 10 people fighting near the two cars, throwing stones and causing chaos. One person is clearly seen using his car as a weapon during the clash.

Watch the Video:



Police from Ranipokhri station rushed to the spot after getting the alert. Both vehicles were taken into custody under the Motor Vehicle Act. After watching the video and collecting eyewitness statements, police arrested nine people involved in the incident.