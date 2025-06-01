Watch: 'Crownaldo' In The House, Crow Plays Football With A Kid In Viral Video

In the viral video, a crow is seen kicking a football with a child. | Image: X

Viral Video: A viral video on X, shows a crow playing football with a child somewhere in South Goa. The bird could be seen pushing a small ball around with its beak, tossing it to its human friend to continue the game flawlessly.

We have seen a crow speak Marathi and now, yet another video of a crow's wits has sparked a series of interesting comments online as netizens want more of this cute duo. Watch People call it 'beak-ball' as the boy has fun with its bird friend.

Step Aside 'Crownaldo' is Here

The video was shared by a user on X with the caption, "In a rare video, a crow is seen playing #football with a child somewhere in South Goa." Since then, users online could not stop talking about the crow's spectacular skills as it tossed the ball around and played with its mighty human friend. See how people reacted to the viral video:

Social media users call this 'beak-ball' now, which will surely melt your heart today. "Crownaldo", - commented another user on X, naming the crow after a famous Portuguese footballer - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Need a Smart Feathery Friend?

If you recount the 'Tale of a Thirsty Crow' you might remember being awestruck by the crow's brain cells as a child. Well, that wasn't just a tale, studies have shown that crows possess cognitive abilities comparable to that of a seven-year-old human.

A Crow's intelligence can range from mimicking human speech to solving complex problems and creating tools! So, if you're looking for a smart friend, a crow might be your best pick.