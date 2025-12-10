Watch: Dashcam Captures Terrifying Moment Plane Crash‑Lands on Florida Highway

New Delhi: In a heart-stopping scene caught on camera, a dramatic footage released showed a small plane attempting an emergency landing on a highway before colliding with a moving car. The incident reportedly took place in Interstate 95 in Brevard County in Florida on Monday.

Videos posted online showed the fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 plane gradually descending toward the highway as the car moves along the lane. The footage indicated that the aircraft seemed to touch down on the top of the car. However it skidded ahead and came to a stop on the road.

Reports indicate that the aircraft had to make an unexpected landing onto the apparently busy highway, where it crashed with the moving car. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the plane’s 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger escaped without injuries. Police are investigating what led to the emergency landing on the highway and the collision. According to reports, the incident led to temporary disruption in traffic owing to rescue efforts.