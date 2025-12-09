Drunk Post Malone Trips, But Prevents Serious Injury At Guwahati Concert | Viral Video

American rapper and singer Post Malone enthralled the audience in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, December 8. Several photos and videos from the houseful show are now doing the rounds on social media. Select videos also show the American rapper paying a heartfelt tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who breathed his last earlier this year.

A particular video doing the rounds online shows the American singer missing a few steps and tripping while coming down from the stage. Post Malone had a glass in his hand, seemingly consuming alcohol. His staff and the venue administrators quickly came to his rescue. The rapper also continued his show without paying too much heed to the incident. However, his fans standing in the enclosures closer to the stage could be seen visibly worried about his well-being. The video is now doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing concerns about Post Malone's health. In another video, the singer was seen handing over his seemingly alcohol filled glass to members of the audience.

Post Malone performs his hit tracks in his first-ever solo concert in India

Post Malone, one of the world's most influential and genre-blurring artists, took the stage in Guwahati for his first-ever solo headline performance in the country. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow and Live Nation, in collaboration with the Government of Assam. Singer Kayan kicked off the evening with her warm vocals and genre-fluid sound, setting the tone for the night, the perfect prelude to Post Malone's set.



Also Read: 'Prabhas Is Safe,' Assures The Raja Saab Director Amid Japan Earthquake

Also Read: Actor Dileep Threatens Legal Action Over Charges In Sexual Assault Case

Advertisement

By the time Post Malone stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere transformed into something electric. Dressed in his signature relaxed style, he wore a white T-shirt featuring a graphic of the Indian map with the Taj Mahal prominently depicted and 'India' inscribed below. With a guitar slung over his shoulder, he stepped into the spotlight to a roar that swept across the Khanapara Veterinary Ground. From the very first chord, the connection was instant. His seamless blend of rap, rock, pop and country unfolded like a cinematic journey, shifting effortlessly between soaring guitar-driven moments and laid-back anthems that had the crowd singing along to every lyric.



(With inputs from ANI)