Watch: Drunk Headmaster Dances With Girl Students in Classroom, Gets Suspended

A government school headmaster in Balrampur district, Chhattisgarh, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him dancing inappropriately with girl students inside a classroom, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, during school hours.

The headmaster, Laxmi Narayan Singh, was posted at Pashupatipur Primary School under Wadrafnagar block. In the video, which was reportedly filmed by a staff member, Singh is seen playing music on his phone and dancing with students inside the classroom, drawing widespread outrage after it circulated on social media. The fact that he is seen dancing with female students and seems to be intoxicated has raised concerns.

Following the video's circulation, several students came forward with complaints, alleging that Singh frequently came to school drunk, scolded them without reason, and often beat them for no fault of theirs.

District Education Officer D.N. Mishra took prompt action after the video came to light, taking into account the complaints made by the students. Based on these complaints and a report submitted by Wadrafnagar Block Education Officer Manish Kumar, the headmaster was suspended with immediate effect. The action was taken after the report was received, and for now, the suspended headmaster has been attached to the DEO office in Balrampur.