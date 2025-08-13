Watch: German Shepherd’s Brave Jump to Shield Kids From Stray Dog Wins Hearts Online

A viral video shows a German shepherd jumping off the balcony to protect kids from stray dogs in Rishikesh. | Image: X

Viral Video: A video showing the heroic actions of a German Shepherd has gone viral across social media, winning hearts online.

German Shepherd Jumps Off Balcony to Save Kids

The now-viral clip, recorded from the residential area in Rishikesh, shows the German Shepherd keeping a close watch from behind a boundary wall as children play and run. Moments later, a stray dog is seen chasing the children.

In seconds, the German Shepherd jumps off from the balcony and runs towards the stray dog, protecting the children.

Watch the video:

Social Media Reacts: "Well done, Dogesh Bhai."

As soon as the videoshared on social media, users were quick to react and showcase the love towards dogs.

“Dogs are more loyal than humans; it’s proven again,” commented one user.

Another wrote, “Well done, Dogesh Bhai. You protected the children like a true guardian.”

Other users commented, “Dogesh Bhai ki jai ho.”

The fourth user said, “a silent guardian, a watchful protector.”

Supreme Court Orders Action on Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies of Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to capture stray dogs, sterilize them, and relocate them permanently to shelters within eight weeks.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan instructed that dog shelters capable of housing around 5,000 stray dogs be established, with adequate staff assigned for sterilization and vaccination. The court made it clear that once moved to these shelters, stray dogs must not be released back onto streets, residential colonies, or public places.

“We need to pick up round up with whatever means to ensure a dog-free locality, and that’s how children and the aged will feel safe. Have you seen the classic ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’? When you want to shoot, shoot; don’t talk. It’s not the time to talk but act," the Supreme Court said.

The bench further stated, “Infants and young children, not at any cost, should not fall prey to rabies. The action should inspire confidence that they can move freely without fear of being bitten by stray dogs. No sentiments should be involved."