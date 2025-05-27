Who Is Khan Sir’s Wife? Famous Educator Is Now Married; Fans Ask for Wedding Pictures and Party

Khan Sir Is Married! Who Is His Wife and When Is the Reception? | Image: Republic

Popular YouTuber and educator Khan Sir has secretly tied the knot, yes, you read that right. The well-known teacher, who runs a coaching center for competitive exam aspirants in India, recently shared the news with his students.

Khan Sir revealed that he got married in a private ceremony during amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Due to the situation, he chose not to invite anyone, prioritizing the country's circumstances over personal celebration.

In a video shared online, Khan Sir explained the reason behind keeping his wedding private. He also mentioned the date of his reception and extended a warm invitation to his students.

Who Is Khan Sir's Wife?

While Khan Sir did not reveal many details, sources suggest that his wife’s name is A.S. Khan. However, there has been no official confirmation about her identity, background, or profession. Even in the wedding invitation, her full name was not disclosed keeping curiosity and excitement among his fans.

When and Where Is the Wedding Reception?

Khan Sir announced that the wedding reception will be held in Patna on June 2, 2025. He shared this through a digital invitation and mentioned that preparations are already underway.

He also said there will be a special feast for his students on June 6, saying in the video, "I’ve told you all first, because my existence is thanks to you. After the reception, I will host a special meal for my students."

Fans Demand For Wedding Pics

As soon as the news spread all over social media, the internet went crazy asking for his wedding photos or at least a glimpse of them.

Many people are eager to see what Khan Sir’s wife looks like and to know her full name. Fans have also sent warm congratulations to both him and his wife.

So far, no photos from the ceremony have been shared, which has only added to the curiosity.

Are You Invited to Khan Sir's Reception?

If you’re a student, chances are yes! In his video, Khan Sir invited all his students to a wedding party on June 6.

Digital invitations have already gone out for the June 2 reception in Patna, and a more casual celebration will follow for students four days later.

