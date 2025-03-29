Watch: Moment Baby is Born on Bangkok Street Amid Earthquake Horror

A woman in Bangkok was forced to give birth on the street after being evacuated from a hospital due to powerful tremors. | Image: x

New Delhi: Amid massive destruction caused by the earthquake in Bangkok, a woman was forced to give birth in the streets. The woman was undergoing surgery when the tremors were felt on Friday. She was among the many patients evacuated during the quake. With the assistance of medical teams and healthcare staff, the woman successfully delivered a baby boy.

Videos of the incident, which took place in front of the Police General Hospital in Thailand, surfaced online. The footage shows the woman lying on a stretcher as medical teams assisted her in the delivery amid the devastating earthquake. The clip also captures other patients being moved into the open air for safety.

According to officials, both the mother and baby are stable and recovering in the hospital.