WATCH: Passengers Scream in Horror as Karachi-Lahore Flight Faces Intense Turbulence amid Severe Storm

A terrifying video has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows a private airline flight en route from Pakistan's Karachi to Lahore experiencing intense turbulence mid-air.

According to reports, flight 9P842 / FJL842 of the Pakistani carrier FlyJinnah Airbus faced the scary situation after entering a powerful windstorm on Saturday. The plane reportedly remained caught in the storm for several minutes, sparking panic and chaos among passengers, as well as the crew.

People were seen screaming in horror as the plane attempted to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

However, severe turbulence forced the flight to abort its landing in Lahore and was instead redirected to Karachi. All 57 passengers later refused to re-board, cancelling their travel plans and delaying the flight departure.

Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing to Storm-hit Indigo Flight

The Pakistan flight horror comes days after a similar harrowing mid-air episode in India.

On Wednesday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar carrying over 220 passengers, including a high-profile delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, was battered by a sudden hailstorm after Pakistan denied the pilot’s emergency request to enter its airspace.

Flight 6E 2142 was cruising over Amritsar when the pilot noticed a looming turbulence threat and reached out to Lahore Air Traffic Control, requesting a short deviation through Pakistani airspace to avoid the storm. With relations between India and Pakistan strained following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the request was rejected, forcing the aircraft to remain on its original path — straight into the turbulent weather system.

A video from inside the plane had also surfaced, showing passengers screaming prayers in panic as the flight shook violently.