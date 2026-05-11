Watch: Suzuki Sport Bike Left Dangling From Traffic Signal After Violent Crash

A shocking road accident in Canada has gone viral after a motorcycle somehow ended up hanging nearly 20 feet above the ground from a traffic signal pole following a high-impact collision.

The bizarre crash happened Saturday afternoon near the Surrey–Delta border in British Columbia. Witnesses at the busy intersection were left stunned when they looked up after hearing the collision and saw a motorcycle suspended in the air from the overhead traffic light structure.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a silver BMW sedan. The impact was reportedly so powerful that the bike launched upward before becoming stuck on the traffic signal pole above the intersection.

Photos and videos from the scene quickly spread across social media, showing the damaged BMW parked below while emergency crews secured the area and attended to the injured rider.

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What made the incident even more eye-catching for motorcycle enthusiasts was the bike itself - a Suzuki GSX-R 40th Anniversary edition, a special limited-run model created to celebrate four decades of Suzuki’s iconic sport bike series.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

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Several bystanders said they initially could not understand where the second vehicle involved in the crash had gone until they looked up and spotted the motorcycle dangling above the road.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the crash unfolded, but experts say such an unusual outcome likely required a combination of high speed, a precise impact angle, and unfortunate timing. Intersections are already considered among the most dangerous spots for motorcyclists because vehicles crossing paths leave little room for reaction during sudden collisions.

The images of the motorcycle hanging from the traffic light have since sparked disbelief online, with many social media users calling it one of the strangest crash scenes they have ever seen.