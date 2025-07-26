Watch: Thief Hangs From Moving Train After Snatching Phone, Jumps Into Bushes to Escape

A viral video circulating online shows a mobile phone thief clinging desperately to the door of a moving train after being caught by passengers. The incident, which has gone viral, unfolded when the man allegedly snatched a passenger’s phone onboard and attempted to flee.

Wearing a torn shirt and visibly injured, the thief was seen hanging onto the train’s doorway for several minutes. According to eyewitnesses, he was beaten by furious passengers, some of whom even called for pulling the emergency chain to stop the train.

As the train slowed down, the man made a daring jump into the bushes alongside the track in an attempt to escape further assault. Before jumping, he reportedly warned passengers not to come closer or he would retaliate.

Internet Divided Over Viral Video

The video has sparked intense debate online, with users expressing mixed reactions to the passengers’ response.

One user wrote, “Theft is a crime, no doubt. But life is precious. They should have handed him over to the police. Humanity must come first.”

Another echoed similar concerns: “He may have stolen, but the way they treated him was inhumane. Once they had caught him, they should have turned him in, not endangered his life.”

However, others defended the passengers, emphasizing the repeated trauma faced by victims of theft.

“People work hard to afford a ₹15–20k phone. Thieves just snatch it without a second thought. If this kind of punishment makes others think twice, so be it,” a user wrote.