Watch: Three Men Rob Bengaluru Jewellery Shop at Gunpoint, Escape Caught on Camera | Image: X

Bengaluru: A chilling armed robbery caught on camera where three masked gunmen robbed Ram Jewellers near Machohalli Gate on Magadi Road late on July 24, escaping with a quantity of gold ornaments.

The incident occurred around closing time at Bhairaveshwara Complex.

CCTV footage shows the robbers forcing their way into the store, threatening the owner Kannaiyalal and staff, and grabbing ornaments from the display counter.

Despite being shoved aside, Kannaiyalal shouted for help, alerting nearby shopkeepers but the robbers managed to flee before anyone could help.

The case has been registered at Madanayakanahalli Police Station, and police have begun a search based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness accounts.

Another Incident at Ghaziabad

A similarly incident occurred in Ghaziabad, where two men disguised as Swiggy and Blinkit delivery agents looted a jewellery shop in Bridge Vihar Colony in Ghaziabad.