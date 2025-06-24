Watch: Bihar Woman Ties Knot with Nephew-in-Law; Husband Says, ‘I Won’t Stop Her’

Jamui: In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Jamui district, a woman named Ayushi Kumari married her nephew-in-law, Sachin Dubey, right in front of her husband and their young daughter.

A video of the unusual wedding has gone viral on social media, grabbing the attention of netizens.

Watch the video:

The wedding took place on June 20 in Sikheria village at a local temple. Ayushi was earlier married to Vishal Dubey since 2021, and they have a three-year-old daughter together. But Ayushi secretly fell in love with Sachin, who is related to her by marriage.

The couple first connected on social media and started a secret relationship. On June 15, Ayushi eloped with Sachin, which led her husband Vishal to file a missing person report at the local police station. Soon after, Ayushi filed for divorce and chose not to take custody of her daughter.

With the approval of both families, Ayushi and Sachin got married in the temple. In the viral video, Sachin is seen applying red sindoor on Ayushi’s forehead, a traditional sign of marriage.

Sachin told the media, “We have been in love for two years. Now our relationship has a name. I promise to keep Ayushi happy forever.”

Her ex-husband Vishal said, “If this makes her happy, I won’t stop her. But the things she said against me are not true. She used to misbehave with my mother and daughter. Now, she is Sachin’s responsibility.”