Watch: E-Rickshaw Driver Gets Jaw-Dropping Makeover That's Too Hot for the Internet to Handle

Video Viral: A heartwarming video of an e-rickshaw driver getting a jaw-dropping makeover is winning hearts online. The transformation, done by a popular influencer, has gone viral on Instagram crossing over 13.3 million views and 8 lakh likes in just one day.

Before to After Glow-Up Video

The video begins by showing the driver in his everyday look simple, hardworking, and humble. But what comes next has shocked the internet.

The influencer chose a classic army side part, giving him a polished and formal look. Next, he trimmed the man's long beard using a diamond cut guideline. To de-tan his face, he used a mixture of curd and Kasuri methi, which have antimicrobial properties.

After a thorough facial touch-up, he turned his attention back to the man's hair.

He gave it strength and volume using vitamin E and Bhringraj pills. With the grooming complete, the influencer moved on to styling, carefully selecting a mud-colored, crinkled-texture shirt and pairing it with relaxed-textured white slacks.

The look was finished with loafers and a brown watch.

Internet Reacts: ‘Born To Be Model’

The video quickly went viral on social media, in just one day since it was shared, it has received over 8 lakh likes and over 13.3 million views.

While some viewers referred to the e-rickshaw driver as an international model and showered the comments with appreciation for the driver's new appearance, the bulk of viewers commended the influencer behind the makeover for using his fashion and grooming abilities to improve the individual's appearance.

A user with a fire emoticon wrote, “Crazy transformation", "Excellent work; he was destined to be a model," another person commented.

One person commented, “Bro became a rickshawala to a Hollywood actor.” “Bro really looks like an international model,” another said.