Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood Duos Who Share Deep Brother-Sister Connections in Real Life

Bollywood has given us a lot of on-screen siblings that tug at our heart strings and off-screen too the celebs share a loving bond with their brothers and sisters. But beyond that, there are also a few duos who are not bound by blood but share a deep brotherly or sisterly connection with each other.

From Aishwarya Rai and Sonu Sood to Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra, here are 5 Bollywood duos you did not know who share a deep brother-sister-like connection with each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonu Sood

Source: HT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonu Sood played the role of brother and sister in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar and developed a lovely bond on the set. Since then, the duo have maintained a brother-sister-like relationship and Aishwarya has even continued to tie rakhi to Sonu Sood.

Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra

Source: Vogue India

Kareena Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra share a sibling-like bond in real life. They have fondly spoken about each other in many interviews and continue to support each other professionally.

Alia Bhatt and Yash Johar

Source: Instagram

Ever since Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Karan has been a father-like mentor to her. So when Karan had his kids Roohi and Yash through surrogacy, Alia became like an elder sister to the little kiddos. She has even shared adorable pictures of her tying rakhi on Yash’s wrist in the past.

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Source: Jio Hotstar

A few years back on Karan Johar’s talk show, Katrina Kaif wanted to make him a rakhi brother despite his protests. He also agreed that he once allowed her to tie a rakhi as well. While theirs is not a traditional brother-sisterly bond, they share a fun relationship and have great camaraderie.

Amrita Rao Ladakh and Arbaaz Khan

Source: Facebook