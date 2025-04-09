Watch: Woman Slaps Husband For Not Earning, Internet Fumes

Viral Video: A shocking video of a woman publicly slapping her husband has gone viral, igniting widespread anger and discussion on social media. The video, allegedly filmed outside a shop, shows the woman angrily accusing her husband of not earning and relying on her financially. As she repeatedly slaps him and shouts, the man attempts to defend himself by holding her hand, while bystanders watch the scene unfold without stepping in.

The video was shared on X with the caption, “A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning.”

Watch the viral video:

Internet Reacts in Fury

As soon as the video shared on social media, it quicly weny viral and gained traction, with netizens criticizing the woman’s actions and expressing concern over the normalization of violence against men.

One user angrily asked, “What even?! Who gave her the right to publicly shame him??” Another questioned, “Is this trend of wife slapping or torturing husband? Or it was always there but not getting highlighted.”

“Reminds me of what the comedian Chris Rock said ‘Only women, children & dogs are loved unconditionally.’” said third person.

“Struggling to earn is not a crime. Slapping your partner in public is. Let’s stop normalising violence just because the victim is a man,” another post read.

Another wrote, “He lost his income, not his dignity. A disturbing video shows a wife publicly assaulting her husband just because he isn’t earning. Abuse has no gender every human deserves respect.”