Watch: Woman Captures Her Own Accident on Rapido Ride

New Delhi: A woman recorded her own accident while riding on a Rapido bike, with the video now widely shared across social media.

The clip, originally posted by Instagram user Priyanka, shows her seated on the back of the two-wheeler, casually filming herself. In her caption, she explained that she started recording after growing uneasy with the way the Rapido driver was riding, ignoring safety norms and taking risky turns.

Within seconds, the footage takes a sharp turn as the bike crashes, sending both rider and passenger tumbling onto the road.

In the caption accompanying the video, Priyanka wrote, “Rapido, ek baar khud se zyada aap par bhrosa kar liya, aur aapne bhi tod diya. Jokes apart, I’m okay went straight to the office after this.”

She also detailed how the rider refused to offer her a helmet and wasn’t wearing one himself. “He kept switching lanes dangerously and took sharp turns. My heartbeat was going wild, so I decided to record it all,” she added.

The accident took place when the bike collided with another two-wheeler in front of a Delhi Police vehicle. Priyanka claimed the police did not intervene, and despite being the passenger, she ended up paying the rider before continuing her journey on foot.

Frustrated, she tagged and complained to Rapido, writing: “Rapido should hire responsible people, not these nonchalant guys who ride like they have nine lives.”

As the video gained traction online, Rapido responded in the comments: “Thank you for confirming that you're fine. As per your request, we are not taking any action against the captain involved. However, if you face any similar issue in future rides, please feel free to reach out to us, we will be more than happy to assist you.”